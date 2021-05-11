Young British mother strangled in ‘barbaric’ home invasion near Athens

Greek authorities have taken the rare step of offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests for a “barbaric” home invasion on the outskirts of Athens in which burglars strangled a young British woman next to her 11-month-old baby.

The minister responsible for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, described the killing as “particularly heinous”, and the government announced a 300,000-euro (£260,000) reward.