US man charged with using €4.1m in Covid loans to buy holidays and supercars

US man charged with using €4.1m in Covid loans to buy holidays and supercars
(Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 21:43
Associated Press reporters

A California man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained $5m (€4.1m) in federal coronavirus relief loans for phony businesses and used the money for lavish holidays and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prosecutors said.

Mustafa Qadiri, 38, was arrested last week on suspicion of scheming to defraud the Paycheck Protection Programme, implemented last year to help small businesses struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qadiri, of Irvine, pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to three banks on behalf of four companies that did not exist. The applications included altered bank records, fake tax returns and false information about employees, according to the indictment.

Qadiri also used someone else’s name, social security number and signature to fraudulently apply for one of the loans, prosecutors said.

He received $5m in loans that investigators said he used to pay for trips, sports cars and personal expenses.

Federal agents have seized the Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, along with about $2m (€1.6m) from his bank accounts, prosecutors said.

US District Judge Josephine L Staton scheduled a jury trial for June 29. Qadiri was released on $100,000 bail.

More in this section

Pipeline Cybersecurity Attack FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises to restore services
Israel Palestinians 20 killed in Gaza as Israel responds to Hamas rocket barrage
Rangers fans - Ibrox Stadium Rangers fans warned by police not to celebrate title in large numbers
fraudplace: international
Minke whale in the Thames

Stranded minke whale in River Thames put down

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices