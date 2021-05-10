Explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions
Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 16:26
Ilan Ben Zion and Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

The sirens came shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli “crimes and aggression” in Jerusalem.

“This is a message the enemy has to understand well,” he said.

Palestinians run away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

He threatened more attacks if Israel again invades the Al-Aqsa compound or carries out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off.

Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier, Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint holy site in the city, the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city towards wider conflict.

In an apparent attempt to avoid further confrontation, Israeli authorities changed the planned route of a march by ultranationalist Jews through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

The marchers were ordered to avoid the area and sent on a different route circumventing the Muslim Quarter on their way to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march in Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

But tensions remained high after Monday morning’s violence.

More in this section

Rachel Riley libel case Rachel Riley tells judge she received an ‘onslaught of abuse’ following tweet
Israel Palestinians Israeli police change route of contentious Jerusalem march
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 11, 2021 Italian woman mistakenly receives six doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
westbankplace: international
Virus Outbreak Romania Dracula Castle

Dracula’s castle provides setting for Covid-19 jabs

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices