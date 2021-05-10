Explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

The sirens came shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli “crimes and aggression” in Jerusalem.

“This is a message the enemy has to understand well,” he said.

Palestinians run away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

He threatened more attacks if Israel again invades the Al-Aqsa compound or carries out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off.

Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier, Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint holy site in the city, the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city towards wider conflict.

In an apparent attempt to avoid further confrontation, Israeli authorities changed the planned route of a march by ultranationalist Jews through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

The marchers were ordered to avoid the area and sent on a different route circumventing the Muslim Quarter on their way to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march in Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

But tensions remained high after Monday morning’s violence.