Germany lifting prioritisation limits on J&J vaccine

The country's health minister confirmed the move this morning
Doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. File Picture

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:48
Caroline Copley and Douglas Busvine

Germany is lifting the prioritisation system for administering the Johnson & Johnson' Covid-19 vaccine. 

Health Minister Jens Spahn confirmed the move this morning, adding that any adult who wants it will be able to receive the shot on a doctor's advice.

Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in US adults who received a dose. 

But it left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it.

Just 18,000 of the 34.4m Covid-19 vaccines administered in Germany so far have been from Johnson and Johnson.

Further shipments of the J&J jab are scheduled to arrive in the country this week.

According to the latest figures, 9.1 percent (7.6m) people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

- Reuters

More to follow . . .

