China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest
Mount Everest base camp (Purbu Zhaxi/Xinhua via AP)
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:38
Associated Press Reporter

China will draw a “separation line” at the top of Mount Everest to prevent coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepal’s side of the mountain, Chinese state media has reported.

A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the separation line at the peak before climbers attempt to reach the summit from the Chinese side, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.

It is not clear what the separation line will be made of.

The climbers ascending the north side of the mountain from China will be prohibited from crossing the line or coming into contact with anyone or any objects on the south, or Nepalese, side.

China will draw a ‘separation line’ on Mount Everest (AP)

Both countries suspended the climbing season on the world’s highest mountain last year due to the pandemic.

Nepal has issued permits allowing 408 foreigners to attempt climbs this year as it tries to boost tourism revenue.

Xinhua said 21 Chinese climbers were approved to scale the mountain from the northern slope.

everestplace: international
