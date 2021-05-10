Man fatally shot at Vancouver airport in gang-related violence

A man has been fatally shot in a gang-related incident at Vancouver International Airport which saw police later fired on while pursuing suspects (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP)
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 05:29
Associated Press Reporter

A man has been fatally shot in a gang-related incident at Vancouver International Airport which saw police fired on while they pursued the suspects.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said officers intercepted the suspected getaway car shortly after the 3pm (11pm London) shooting at the airport and came under gunfire from the car.

At least two suspects escaped and no officers were injured, with police later finding a burning car about 17 miles away.

There have recently been a string of shootings in Vancouver like the one at the city’s airport (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

RCMP sergeant Frank Jang said the 28-year-old shooting victim was known to police and the incident was related to a gang conflict that the region has seen lately.

The man was fatally shot near the departure terminal at Vancouver’s airport, which is in neighbouring Richmond, British Columbia.

Traffic cones blocked off a section of the international and domestic departure areas at the airport and police erected tall, white screens in front of an entrance, blocking views of the shooting scene. Most of the shops in the area were shut down.

The Vancouver Airport Authority referred questions about the shooting death to police, but said the airport remained open.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Twitter that the shooting was disturbing.

“My thoughts are with the communities in the Lower Mainland who have been impacted by gun and gang violence far too often, particularly over the last week,″ Mr Blair said.

There has been a string of shootings in the Vancouver area over the last several days, including two separate day-time shooting deaths in busy shopping malls.

Police said both were targeted killings, with one of the victims a prison corrections officer.

