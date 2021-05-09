Seven people are dead after shooting at birthday party in Colorado

Police say that seven adults are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting incident at a Colorado birthday party.
Earlier today, three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping were shot in New York City’s busy Times Square on Saturday afternoon when someone opened fire during a dispute between several men, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
All the victims were expected to recover.
The shooting happened shortly before 5pm near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said. The suspects were still at large.