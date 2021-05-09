EU does not renew order for AstraZeneca vaccine

Two weeks ago, the EU launched legal proceedings against AstraZeneca for allegedly failing to respect the terms of its contract with the 27-nation bloc.
EU does not renew order for AstraZeneca vaccine

Two weeks ago, the EU launched legal proceedings against AstraZeneca for allegedly failing to respect the terms of its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 18:39
Associated Press Reporter

The EU Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, the European Union’s Internal Market Commissioner said.

“We have not renewed the order for after June. We’ll see what will happen next,” Thierry Breton told French radio France Inter.

The announcement comes one day after the European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

Two weeks ago, the EU launched legal proceedings against AstraZeneca for allegedly failing to respect the terms of its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

The AstraZeneca vaccine had been central to Europe’s immunisation campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries since it is cheaper and easier to use than the Pfizer vaccine.

Across the Channel, Britain has made the AstraZeneca vaccine the centrepiece of its successful vaccination campaign.

Read More

Reopening will be 'psychological uplift' for the country, says Taoiseach

More in this section

Afghanistan Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital
Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises
Jersey fishing dispute British Royal Navy patrol vessel returns to base from Jersey after fishing dispute
Senedd election

Winners and losers in the English, Scottish and Welsh elections

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices