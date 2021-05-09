Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises

Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises
People puts flowers outside the school (Mariam Zuhaib/AP/PA)
Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 14:21
The death toll in a horrific bombing at a girls’ school in the Afghan capital Kabul has soared to 50, the Interior Ministry said.

Many of those who have died are pupils between 11 and 15 years old.

The number of wounded in Saturday’s attack has also climbed to more than 100, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

Three explosions outside the school entrance struck as students were leaving for the day, he said.

The blasts occurred in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the west of the capital and the Taliban denied responsibility and condemned the attack.

The area has been hit by brutal attacks targeting minority Shiites and most often claimed by the Islamic State affiliate operating in the country.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s bombings.

