Pakistanis flocks to shops ahead of week-long lockdown

Pakistanis flocks to shops ahead of week-long lockdown
People queue up to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 12:53
Associated Press reporters

Pakistan has reported 120 deaths and 4,105 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day ahead of a planned closure of all business and transport for a week starting from Saturday.

Before the lockdown began, thousands of people in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and shopping centres to stock up for Eid al-Fitr, which Muslims celebrate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many did not wear face masks.

Traders’ associations have said they intend to defy the closure.

New restrictions also include closure of all tourist resorts, beaches, hotels, restaurants, shopping centres, parks and other public places to try to control the spread of coronavirus.

A deserted market in Peshawar after Pakistan’s government announced strict new Covid-19 restrictions for a week (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

The commissioner of the capital, Islamabad, earlier said the administration will strictly implement the government plan, which applies from May 8 to 16.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, advised people to stay at home and avoid rushing to markets.

Pakistan is currently in the middle of a third wave which authorities say is worse than the previous ones.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 18,797 deaths from Covid-19 among 854,240 cases.

More in this section

South Africa Zulu King Chaos at palace as new Zulu king’s claim to title disputed
Portugal Europe Summit US stand on waiving virus vaccine patents is no ‘magic bullet’, says EU
Virus Outbreak India India declares more lockdowns as Covid surge hits southern states
coronaviruspakistanplace: international
Pakistanis flocks to shops ahead of week-long lockdown

EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer vaccine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices