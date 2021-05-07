More than 800 turtles rescued from storm drains

Some of the hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings (Lester Block/Stockton University via AP)
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 22:10
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings have been rescued from underground storm drains along the New Jersey shore.

According to a Stockton University Facebook post, the turtles were hiding from the cold temperatures over the winter and surviving off yolk sacks in drains in Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City.

Some of the hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings rescued from storm drains by volunteers (Lester Block/Stockton University via AP)

Volunteers who rescued 826 of the animals turned them over to Stockton University’s Head Start programme, where staff will care for and rehabilitate the creatures for about a year before placing them back in the wild, NJ Advance Media reported.

There are 1,108 terrapins receiving care from the programme, which has reached capacity.

If you find a hatchling, Stockton recommends placing the animal in room-temperature water up to the shell with a rock it can climb on.

Healthy turtles can be released at dusk into a tidal creek or bay area.

Latest

