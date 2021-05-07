All under-40s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine in UK

The JCVI and the MHRA are expected to say there are no new safety concerns after previous data showed the AstraZeneca jab was linked to very rare blood clots
All under-40s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine in UK

All under-40s are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in a precautionary move (Yui Mok/PA)

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 10:52
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

All under-40s are to be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in a precautionary move in the UK.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) are expected to say there are no new safety concerns after previous data showed the AstraZeneca jab was linked to very rare blood clots.

Previously, the MHRA has said the balance of risk for the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid is very favourable for older people but “more finely balanced” for younger groups, who do not tend to suffer serious coronavirus illness.

(PA Graphics)

Up to April 28, the MHRA had received 242 reports of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet count in the UK, all in people who had AstraZeneca, out of around 28.5 million doses given.

These clots occurred in 141 women and 100 men aged from 18 to 93, and the overall case death rate was 20%, with 49 deaths. Six cases have been reported after a second dose of the vaccine.

A particular type of brain blood clot – cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) – was reported in 93 cases (with an average age of 47), and 149 had other major thromboembolic events (average age 55) accompanied by low blood platelet count.

The MHRA and JCVI have both said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to “outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults”.

In Ireland, only those aged over 60 are being offered the vaccine due to the fears around rare blood clotting events.

The European Medicines Agency said last month that the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing the virus outweigh the risks of side effects.

Read More

Germany to allow AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults

More in this section

Car Badges Booming sales in China propel BMW to strong profits
Maldives Blast Blast that hurt former Maldives president ‘act of terrorism’
Minnesota Bank Robbery Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank
coronavirus#covid-19place: uk
Virus Outbreak Europe Vaccine

European agency begins fast-track study of experimental Covid treatment

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices