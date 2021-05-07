Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank

Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank
People watch the scene at the Wells Fargo Bank (St Cloud Times/AP)
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 08:49
Associated Press Reporter

A man accused of holding five employees hostage at a Minnesota bank following a dispute has been captured and arrested after a stand-off, police said.

No-one was physically injured at the Wells Fargo branch in St Cloud, police chief Blair Anderson said.

The branch manager called police just around 1.45pm on Thursday because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute, Mr Anderson told reporters.

SWAT personnel assisted hostages in making it to safety (Dave Schwarz/St Cloud Times/AP)

The suspect, Ray Reco McNeary, 35, was said to have been disgruntled about a prior transaction.

Mr Anderson said many people had already run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage.

“I can tell you that some employees were released by the suspect, and some flat out ran for the door,” the police chief added.

“The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door.”

Mr Anderson said that is when tactical units from the police department and FBI ran in and took the suspect into custody without incident.

A crowd gathered across the street from the incident as it unfolded (Dave Schwarz/St Cloud Times/AP)

The chief said McNeary had asked police to call the FBI, and the federal agency was called and responded to the scene.

McNeary was known to authorities before Thursday’s hostage situation.

“We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime,” Mr Anderson said.

It was unclear whether the suspect was armed during the hostage situation. The chief said investigators were continuing to sweep the bank for evidence.

McNeary was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

“We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues,” Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Company spokesperson Staci Schiller said bank officials are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever they can to assist the authorities.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Modi under pressure to impose lockdown amid Indian virus surge
Hartlepool by-election Blow for Starmer as Hartlepool elects Tory MP for first time in a generation
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 9, 2021 Germany to allow AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults
bankplace: international
Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank

China opens Everest’s north side to 38 virus-tested climbers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices