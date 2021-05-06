E171 additive used in sweets and cakes not safe - EU food watchdog

The widely used artificial food colouring, known as E171 on food labels contains nanoparticles of titanium dioxide and is commonly used in consumer products.
E171 additive used in sweets and cakes not safe - EU food watchdog

A Generic Photo of a selection of pretty sugary cakes. See PA Feature WELLBEING Sugar. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature WELLBEING Sugar.

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 18:51
Greg Murphy

The EU's food safety watchdog has said a food additive used commonly as a whitening agent in sweets, chewing gum, white sauces and cake icing is no longer safe for consumption.

The widely used artificial food colouring, known as E171 on food labels contains nanoparticles of titanium dioxide and is commonly used in consumer products.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has said following a review, there was a risk that titanium dioxide nanoparticles could cause DNA damage. The EFSA said no safe level for its daily intake could be established.

Maged Younes, chair of EFSA's expert panel on food additives said: "Taking into account all available scientific studies and data, the panel concluded that titanium dioxide can no longer be considered safe as a food additive."

The European Commission, as we as individual EU member countries will now have to decide whether or not to ban the E171 additive.

In 2020, France suspended its use in food following health fears.

Research on titanium dioxide suggested that the substance could cause pre-cancerous lesions in lab rats.

In a statement, Dr Younes said: "A critical element in reaching this conclusion is that we could not exclude genotoxicity concerns after consumption of titanium dioxide particles.

"After oral ingestion, the absorption of titanium dioxide particles is low, however, they can accumulate in the body."

Genotoxicity refers to the ability of a chemical substance to damage DNA.

Matthew Wright, chairman of EFSA's working group on E171, added: "Although the evidence for general toxic effects was not conclusive, on the basis of the new data and strengthened methods we could not rule out a concern for genotoxicity.

"And consequently we could not establish a safe level for daily intake of the food additive."

More in this section

Poland Bugle Call Polish city recruits new bugle players as it prepares to welcome back tourists
Jersey fishing dispute Q&A: What is the Jersey fishing dispute about?
Olympics Tokyo Petition Drive Anti-Olympics petition in Japan gains tens of thousands of signatures
Iraq Prank TV Show

Prank TV show in Iraq depicting IS attacks is taken off air

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices