Malian woman gives birth to nine babies – having expected seven

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies – having expected seven

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 18:24
Emily Chudy, PA

A woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies after ultrasounds initially indicated she was expecting seven, the country’s health ministry has said.

Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to five girls and four boys via Caesarian section, according to Malian health minister Dr Fanta Siby.

In a statement on Facebook, Dr Siby said the nonuplets and mother were “all doing well”.

Ms Cisse gave birth on Tuesday in Morocco, where she had been transferred in order to receive specialist care.

Before her transfer, she had spent two weeks at a hospital in Bamako, Mali’s capital.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca confirmed she had given birth there.

The Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco (Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP)

The UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), said the birth was an “incredibly rare event but not impossible”.

“A ‘multiple pregnancy’ is the term used when you are expecting two or more babies at the same time. It occurs in about one in 80 pregnancies,” said Asma Khalil, professor of obstetrics and maternal foetal medicine at St George’s Hospital in London and RCOG spokesperson.

“It’s very positive to see reports that mother and babies are doing well and received the care they needed,” she added.

Read More

Canada approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

More in this section

New ant species named in recognition of gender diversity New ant species named in recognition of gender diversity
Virus Outbreak Canada Canada approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting Johnson appears at G7 summit after Covid cases detected among Indian delegation
nonupletsplace: uk
Israel Politics

Israel opposition leader invited to form government after Netanyahu misses deadline

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices