Netanyahu misses coalition deadline leaving his political future in question

Netanyahu misses coalition deadline leaving his political future in question
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 22:14
Josef Federman, Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed a midnight deadline for putting together a new coalition government.

His failure to reach an agreement raises the possibility that Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Mr Netanyahu has struggled to secure a parliamentary majority since March 23 — when elections ended in deadlock for the fourth consecutive time in the past two years.

Despite repeated meetings with many of his rivals and unprecedented outreach to the leader of a small Islamist Arab party, Mr Netanyahu has not been able to close a deal during a four-week window.

More in this section

G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting Coronavirus measures in place as G7 foreign ministers meet
Mexico Metro Collapse Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
Biden Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of adult Americans by July 4
politicsplace: international
Ireland v Pakistan - Day Two - The Village

Police say British woman found dead in Pakistan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices