Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu
(Virginia Mayo/AP)
Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 14:31
Associated Press reporters

Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

The European Union’s 27 nations gave the green light on Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle’s larvae on the market as a “novel food”.

The move came after the EU’s food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat.

Researchers said the worms, eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the European Commission said.

Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation calls insects “a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibres and minerals”.

Following Tuesday’s approval by EU states, a regulation authorising dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.

More in this section

Mexico Metro Collapse 23 killed as metro overpass collapses on to road in Mexico City
Missing Madeleine McCann Madeleine McCann’s parents still clinging to hope ahead of poignant milestone
UK's new alcohol guidelines No evidence drinking alcohol interferes with Covid vaccines, says UK regulator
mealwormsdigitalplace: international
George Osborne visits Pfizer

Pfizer raises expectations after huge rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices