Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
Bill Gates with his wife Melinda Gates (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 22:06
Associated Press Reporter

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Mr Gates, formerly the world’s richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Mr Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

More in this section

Apple iPhone Privacy Crackdown Apple faces Epic Games in court over App Store
Boris Johnson visit to Wales and the North East Boris Johnson says questions on Downing Street flat renovations are 'trivia' ahead of elections
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 24, 2021 Good chance UK social distancing rule can be ditched in June, says Johnson
gatesplace: international
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 29, 2021

Denmark removes J&J jab from its Covid-19 vaccination programme

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices