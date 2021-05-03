Denmark removes J&J jab from its Covid-19 vaccination programme

Denmark removes J&J jab from its Covid-19 vaccination programme

The decision to remove the J&J jab was made at a meeting on Monday in parliament between health minister Magnus Heunicke and MPs from the different parties. File Picture: PA

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 20:40
Jan M Olsen, Associated Press

Denmark has removed the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shot from its vaccination programme to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday.

Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot out of its vaccination programme for the same reason.

Both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, and AstraZeneca shot, are made with similar technology.

The Danish health authority said in a statement that it “has concluded that the benefits of using the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect”.

It added that the European Medicines Agency has concluded that “there is a possible link between rare but severe cases of blood clots (VITT) and the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

“As the Covid-19 epidemic in Denmark is currently under control, and the vaccination rollout is progressing satisfactorily with other available vaccines, the Danish health authority has decided to continue the national vaccination campaign without the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson”.

Helene Probst, deputy director-general at the Danish health authority, said the decision means Denmark’s vaccination calendar will be pushed back by up to four weeks.

The decision was made at a meeting on Monday in parliament between health minister Magnus Heunicke and MPs from the different parties.

The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna represent the bulk of the jabs given in Denmark.

More than 1.2 million residents have either received the first or the two jabs, according to official figures.

- Associated Press

Good chance UK social distancing rule can be ditched in June, says Johnson

