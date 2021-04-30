Pfizer and BioNTech ask EU to clear vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

They have already applied for emergency US authorisation of their jab for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this month.
Pfizer/BioNTech will seek approval from the European Medicines Agency to approve their Covid vaccine for use on 12-15-year-olds.

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 12:20
AP reporters with additional coverage from Greg Murphy

Pfizer/BioNTech will seek approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve their Covid vaccine for use on 12-15-year-olds.

In a statement on Friday, the two companies said their submission to the EMA was based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective.

The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

The move could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the jabs for the first time.

They have already applied for emergency US authorisation of their jab for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this month.

The BioNTech/Pfizer shot is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first Covid-19 jab to be approved in the West late last year.

