Man denies online abuse of Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers

Simon Silwood, 49, is accused of sending an offensive message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers via social media in January of this year
Man denies online abuse of Premier League footballer Romaine Sawyers
West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers warming up prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester (Tim Keeton/PA)
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 16:11
Josh Payne, PA

A man charged after a police inquiry into online racist abuse of a Premier League footballer has denied a Communications Act offence in the UK.

Simon Silwood, 49, is accused of sending an offensive message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers via social media in January of this year.

On Thursday, Dudley Magistrates’ Court was told Silwood is alleged to have committed the offence on January 26 by sending “a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character”.

Simon Silwood entering Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Silwood spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter a not guilty plea during a short hearing on Thursday.

West Midlands Police charged Silwood earlier this month after an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, who is the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

The court appearance comes a day after Sawyers issued a video message on the Premier League’s website calling on social media users to think more about the impact that sending abusive messages can have on recipients.

Silwood, of Randall Close, Kingswinford, West Midlands, was granted unconditional bail until his trial at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on September 9.

More in this section

Venezuela Beatification Venezuela’s beloved ‘doctor of the poor’ to be beatified
Russia Navalny Alexei Navalny looks gaunt as he appears in court following hunger strike
Virus Outbreak India Public and charities come together to deliver ‘critical’ aid to India
sawyersplace: ukplace: west midlands
Escaped cattle

Commute turns into zoo trip as alligator and cow delay traffic

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices