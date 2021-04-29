Woman held over German hospital killings is employee at clinic

Woman held over German hospital killings is employee at clinic
Journalists wait outside the clinic in Potsdam, Germany (Christophe Gateau/AP)
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 08:24
Associated Press Reporter

German police said a 51-year-old woman detained on suspicion of killing four people at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam is an employee at the clinic.

Officers called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9pm on Wednesday found the victims and a fifth person who was seriously injured in patient rooms, Brandenburg state police said.

“The victims showed signs of significant external violence,” police spokesman Thorsten Herbst said.

A member of the criminal investigation department walks to a police car on the grounds of a Potsdam clinic (Christophe Gateau/AP)

Police were still investigating the exact circumstances but said the detained woman was “urgently suspected” of the killings.

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported the victims were residents of the Thusnelda von Saldern House, which cares for people with serious disabilities.

Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Nepal Nepal imposes 15-day lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases
Virus Outbreak India Kashmir India steps up vaccine drive amid record surge in coronavirus cases
Biden 100 Days Congress Landmark moment for Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi during Joe Biden speech
attackplace: international
Virus Outbreak China

China denies reports that population is falling

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices