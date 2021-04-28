Astronaut Michael Collins, part of Apollo 11 crew, dies aged 90

His grandfather, Jeremiah Bernard Collins, emigrated from Dunmanway in Co Cork in the early 1860s to Cincinnati, Ohio in the US.
Astronaut Michael Collins, part of Apollo 11 crew, dies aged 90

Astronauts Neil Armstrong, left, Michael Collins, center, and Edwin A Aldrin are pictured in this 1969 Apollo II crew portrait. Collins passed away on April 28, 2021, after a 'valiant battle" with cancer. Picture: AP Photo/File

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 17:47
Greg Murphy

Astronaut Michael Collins, who was part of the Apollo 11 crew which first landed on the moon, has died at the age of 90.

Collins' family confirmed the news on Wednesday in a statement on Twitter, saying he passed "after a valiant battle with cancer."

"He spent his final days resting peacefully, with family by his side," the statement said.

"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way."

His grandfather, Jeremiah Bernard Collins, emigrated from Dunmanway in Co Cork in the early 1860s to Cincinnati, Ohio in the US.

Collins was part of the three-member crew on Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

He served as command module pilot often called "the loneliest man in history" or "the Forgotten Man" as Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon.

Astronaut Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A, about the moments leading up to launch at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, and what it was like to be the first to land on the moon on the Apollo 11 mission. Picture: Frank Michaux/NASA via AP

Astronaut Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A, about the moments leading up to launch at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, and what it was like to be the first to land on the moon on the Apollo 11 mission. Picture: Frank Michaux/NASA via AP

In a statement, Nasa said that the US has "lost a true pioneer and lifelong advocate for exploration."

The space agency said: “NASA mourns the loss of this accomplished pilot and astronaut, a friend of all who seek to push the envelope of human potential.

"Whether his work was behind the scenes or on full view, his legacy will always be as one of the leaders who took America's first steps into the cosmos.

"And his spirit will go with us as we venture toward farther horizons.”

Read More

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

More in this section

Boeing Results Boeing posts loss in first quarter as it takes hit on Air Force One work
George Floyd Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker
Drones used to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people’s doorsteps in US Drones used to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people’s doorsteps in US
Giuliani Investigation

Federal investigators execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s New York home

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices