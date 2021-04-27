Irish journalist reported missing after West Africa ambush

An Irish person is among four people missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa on Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is investigating reports that an Irish journalist is missing after an attack on a security force convoy in the Pama area in the south of the West African country.

The attack was also confirmed by security sources, with one saying the Westerners included "two Spaniards and an Irishman, all of whom were working on behalf of an NGO protecting the environment".

The fourth of those reported missing include a member of the Burkinabe armed forces.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The department is aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground.

"The Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

Another security source said the Spaniards had been found, which was denied by the Spanish foreign ministry who told AFP that there had been no update.

Security crisis

Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and UN forces.

The worsening violence has led to one of the world's fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned earlier in April.

The Sahel now hosts nearly three million refugees and people displaced inside their own country.

The insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.