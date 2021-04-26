EC launches legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine contract

EC launches legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine contract
Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)
Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 13:28
Associated Press reporters

The European Commission says it has launched legal action against vaccine maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU.

Spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said: “The commission has started last Friday legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement.”

He said “some terms of the contract have not been respected” and “the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses”.

(PA Graphics)

AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Union foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among the 27 member countries, with an option for a further 100 million.

But only 30 million doses were delivered in the first quarter of 2021, and the company says it can only provide 70 million in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it promised.

More in this section

93rd Academy Awards - Press Room China mutes reaction to Chloe Zhao’s history-making Oscars sweep
Turkmenistan Dog Day Turkmenistan dedicates new national holiday to native dog breed
Japan Politics Suga Japan’s ruling party loses three key elections in blow to Suga
coronavirusplace: international
Russia Navalny

Russia suspends operation of Navalny’s offices ahead of ban ruling

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices