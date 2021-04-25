Hundreds show up in US park for pool noodle Josh fight

The festivities started with a "gruelling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors" between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a pool noodle battle royale (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star/AP)

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 12:23
Associated Press Reporter

A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a US park for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln in Nebraska – a location chosen at random – to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “gruelling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

Multiple people with the name Josh fought it out with pool noodle out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a five-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Mr Swain, the organiser, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up, adding: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Clonakilty from Collins to Covid: Town with storied past looks to the future

