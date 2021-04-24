Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey

Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey
Dignitaries and military personnel attend a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who died during the First World War campaign on the Gallipoli peninsula, in Canakkale, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 12:53
Associated Press Reporter

A small group gathered on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during the First World War.

The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

Soldiers from Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Newfoundland, South Africa and France fought and died during the international operation that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25 1915.

So did Ottoman soldiers who fought to protect their homeland, here, the Reverend Patrick Irwin said at the memorial site of Cape Helles.

The gathering was small because of coronavirus restrictions (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave.

The British ambassador to Turkey, Sir Dominic Chilcott, gave the welcoming address on Saturday.

Turkey and France held separate remembrance ceremonies for their fallen soldiers.

All memorial events were kept small this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A view of the Twelve Tree Copse Cemetery, in Canakkale, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

On Sunday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers.

A dawn ceremony will be held in Turkey.

During the Gallipoli Campaign, Allied forces aimed to take control of the peninsula to weaken the Ottoman Empire.

The campaign failed, and the Allies withdrew after eight months of ground fighting and some 250,000 casualties on both sides.

The Ottoman victory did not prevent the end of the Ottoman Empire but propelled Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a commander at Gallipoli, to lead Turkey’s war for independence.

More in this section

Indonesia Submarine Indonesia says all on board dead after submarine sinks and cracks open
France Cave Researchers Volunteers who spent 40 days in cave for isolation study back above ground
Virus Outbreak Germany Angela Merkel defends Germany’s ‘urgently needed’ pandemic restrictions
gallipoliplace: international
Indonesia ASEAN

Regional leaders order top Myanmar general to end killings and release detainees

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices