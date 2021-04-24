Angela Merkel defends Germany’s ‘urgently needed’ pandemic restrictions

Angela Merkel defends Germany’s ‘urgently needed’ pandemic restrictions
Almost empty roads lead to Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 10:25
Associated Press Reporter

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions that came into force at midnight, resulting in a 10pm-5am curfew, further limits on personal contacts and access to non-essential stores in regions with high infection rates.

In her weekly video address, Mrs Merkel acknowledged that the new rules are “tough” but insisted they are needed to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Germany’s disease control agency on Friday reported 23,392 newly confirmed cases and more 286 deaths from Covid-19.

Police officers at Munich’s Hackerbr’cke ask people to disperse (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded almost 3.3 million cases and 81,444 deaths.

Mrs Merkel said the new measures, which automatically come into force in regions with more than 100 newly reported cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants, are “urgently needed”.

Citing other countries such as Britain, Portugal and Ireland that saw infection rates sharply reduced during strict lockdowns, she defended Germany’s new restrictions against critics who have called them excessive.

“No country that managed to break the third wave of the pandemic and then loosen restrictions again did so without tough measures such as nighttime curfews,” Mrs Merkel said.

More in this section

SpaceX Crew Launch SpaceX’s Dragon capsule successfully docks at International Space Station
George Floyd Officer Trial Former police officer to be sentenced in June for George Floyd murder
China Xinjiang Daily Life Spokesman hits out at ‘groundless’ genocide claims in China’s Xinjiang region
coronavirusgermanyplace: international
Indonesia Submarine

Indonesian submarine now presumed to have sunk with no hope of finding survivors

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices