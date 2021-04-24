Indonesian submarine now presumed to have sunk with no hope of finding survivors

Indonesian submarine now presumed to have sunk with no hope of finding survivors
Rescue ships in the search for submarine KRI Nanggala (AP)
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 09:19
Edna Tarigan and Niniek Karmini, Associated Press

Indonesia’s navy says items have been found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub miss phase to sub sunk,” Mr Margono said.

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala (AP)

Indonesia earlier considered the submarine that disappeared on Thursday off Bali as just missing.

But it now declares the submarine as officially sank with no hopes of finding any survivors.

Officials said oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early on Saturday.

