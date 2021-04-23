US TV journalist Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility

US TV journalist Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility
Kristen Welker, of NBC News (Julio Cortez/AP)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 16:53
Associated Press Reporter

US TV journalist Kristen Welker has revealed the struggles with infertility that she and her husband John Hughes have gone through as they await the birth of a daughter through a surrogate.

Welker, NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and the moderator of last autumn’s final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, said on the Today show that their daughter is expected in June.

She shared a copy of a letter she has written to her unborn daughter, saying: “I cannot wait until the moment I hold you for the very first time – it is all I have dreamed about for years.”

The letter described lengthy fertility treatments and the day a doctor told them they would need a surrogate.

It is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering

Kristen Welker

“On that day, I cried so many tears that I didn’t think they would ever stop,” she wrote.

“I felt as though I had let you down because I couldn’t carry you myself.”

She wrote that she could not wait to share life’s lessons with her.

“It is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering,” Welker wrote.

“Families are made in all different ways, come in all different shapes and sizes, and all families should be celebrated.”

NBC said Welker would be doing stories about infertility on the weekend edition of Today.

More in this section

US Japan Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK and EU
Terror probe as French policewoman fatally stabbed inside station Terror probe as French policewoman fatally stabbed inside station
Ryan Giggs File Photo Wales manager Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women
welkerdigitalplace: international
Biden Climate Summit

World leaders highlight steps being taken to tackle climate change at summit

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 27
  • 30
  • 46
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices