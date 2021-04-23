Florida zoo welcomes baby klipspringer antelope

A baby klipspringer antelope stands in an enclosure at the zoo in Melbourne, Florida (Elliot Zirulnik/Brevard Zoo via AP)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 15:06
Associated Press Reporter

A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a zoo in the US.

The calf was born on April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (0.78kg) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release.

Officials have not yet named the calf.

It is nursing and appears to be in good health, the release said.

The male calf was the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo.

The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18lbs and 40lbs (8kg to 18kg).

They are native to rocky areas of the sub-Saharan Africa, and are known for their surefootedness.

