Gender reveal party explosion rocks several US towns

A family admitted using Tannerite during the party, which is normally used for firearms practice (PA)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:32
AP Reporters

US police have discovered the source of an explosion in New Hampshire that rocked several towns, triggered reports of an earthquake and could be felt as far away as Massachusetts: a gender reveal party.

Officers in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion on Tuesday evening.

They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged they were holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source of the blast was 80lbs (36kg) of the Tannerite explosive. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the material, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.

Sara Taglieri

Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage, NBC 10 Boston reported.

“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station.

“It knocked pictures off our walls … I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.”

Ms Taglieri’s husband, Matt, told the TV station that neighbours reported cracks in the foundation of their homes.

No injuries were reported.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

