Pope Francis praises efforts at climate summit
Pope Francis (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 17:56
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis has urged participants in the US-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.

Francis delivered a short video message on Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative.

He said: “I wish you success in this beautiful decision to meet, walk together going forward, and I am with you all the way.”

Francis has made his environmental appeal a hallmark of his papacy, denouncing how wealthy countries have plundered God’s creation for profit at the expense of poor and indigenous people.

In his message, Francis said the coronavirus pandemic has provided world leaders with an opportunity to come out better than before.

He said: “And our concern is to see that the environment is cleaner, more pure and preserved.”

