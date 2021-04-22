Olympic virtual sports event launched

A woman with her dog walks past the Olympic rings in Tokyo (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 10:29
A competitive virtual sports event has been launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Olympic Virtual Series will include five sports – baseball, cycling, motor sport, rowing and sailing – and runs from May 13 to June 23.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.

Gaming brands involved in the project include Gran Turismo, Zwift and eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020.

“(The series) will mobilise virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences,” the IOC said in a statement.

Details of prizes offered in some events are being finalised, the IOC said.

The Olympic body is hoping to reach more young people with a strategy for virtual sports and gaming and said the series “allows participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities”.

