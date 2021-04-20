Jury reaches verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.
Mr Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old black man’s neck for about nine-and-a-half minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious re-examination of racism and policing in the US.
The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.
They reached a verdict in the trial after deliberating for four hours on Monday and six and a half hours on Tuesday.
In closing arguments earlier in the day, a prosecutor told jurors that Chauvin “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of Mr Floyd as he cried over and over that he could not breathe and finally fell silent.
Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges.