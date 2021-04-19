German Greens choose Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor

Germany’s environmentalist Greens have chosen co-leader Annalena Baerbock to make the party’s first bid for the chancellery in the country’s September election.
The party’s other co-leader, Robert Habeck, announced the nomination of 40-year-old legislator Ms Baerbock.
The smooth staging of the announcement contrasted with a power struggle in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc that has dragged into its second week.
The September 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because the incumbent is not seeking re-election.
Mrs Merkel vowed in 2018 not to seek a fifth four-year term.
The governors of Germany’s two most populous states, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder, are battling for the centre-right nomination to succeed her.
They missed a self-imposed deadline to agree by Sunday.
Recent polls have shown the Greens running second behind the Union and ahead of Germany’s traditional big centre-left party, the Social Democrats.
Ms Baerbock’s candidacy will need formal endorsement from a party congress in June.