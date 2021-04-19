Boris Johnson cancels India trip due amid concerns about new Covid-19 variant

The British Prime Minister’s already-curtailed trip was scrapped altogether on Monday
The UK PM was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. File Picture: PA

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 10:24
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to Delhi next week, as the coronavirus crisis worsens in India and concerns grow over a new variant there.

The British Prime Minister’s already-curtailed trip was scrapped altogether on Monday, with plans for him to instead speak to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi later in the month.

Downing Street issued a joint statement from the British and Indian governments.

“In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week,” the statement said.

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India.

“They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

