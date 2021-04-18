Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in south-eastern Wisconsin that left three men dead and three others injured.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” Mr Wright said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire.

Mr Beth said shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he described as “very busy” at the time. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.

Evidence markers and police tape outside the Somers House Tavern (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP)

Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Officials originally said two people were injured but said they were checking with hospitals for people who may have been hurt in the shooting. Mr Wright said that authorities believe there is one “possible unknown shooting victim”,

Mr Beth said two people died at the scene. The third person hopped in a car with two other people, who moments later flagged down a police vehicle. The officer drove the victim to a hospital where that person was pronounced dead, Mr Beth said.

Mr Wright said investigators have reviewed surveillance video from the scene.

He called it a complex investigation that involves several crime scenes.

“Detectives have followed up on multiple leads and gathered surveillance video evidence during extensive neighbourhood canvasses,” he said.

A man who lives near the bar, Peter Ploskee, told WLS-TV that he heard gun shots, looked out a window and saw “people running from the bar in every direction”.

“It was just chaos,” he said. “People are just running, people screaming.”

An investigator looks for evidence (Deneen Smith/The Kenosha News via AP)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called it a “senseless tragedy” and said he and his wife are “thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence”.

enosha was the scene of serious unrest last summer after police shot a young black man, Jacob Blake, leaving him paralysed.

A white Illinois teenager was accused of fatally shooting two people during the Kenosha protests.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is charged with homicide and attempted homicide over the August 25 shootings. He has pleaded not guilty and says he fired in self-defence.