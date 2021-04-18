11 people killed after Egypt train accident

Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway
Security forces stand guard as people gather at the site where a passenger train derailed near Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt. Picture: Tarek Wagih/AP

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 20:54
Samy Magdy, Associated Press

A passenger train derailed on Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities said.

It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement.

Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed near Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt (Fadel Dawood/AP)

The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital, the statement said.

The Health Ministry said in a statement at least 98 other people were injured, with most of them suffering from broken bones, cuts and bruises.

At least 60 ambulances were sent to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the ministry added.

A crane is used to lift part of the passenger train (Fadel Dawood/AP)

Salvage teams could be seen searching for survivors and removing the derailed wagons.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the accident.

Last week, at least 15 people were injured when train carriages derailed in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia.

Sunday’s train accident came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in the province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.

Latest

Live NewsePaper

