Nearly 100 injured after passenger train derails in Egypt

Nearly 100 injured after passenger train derails in Egypt
People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed injuring at least 100 people, near Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt (Tarek Wagih/AP)
Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 16:40
Associated Press Reporter

A passenger train derailed on Sunday north of Cairo, injuring around 100 people, Egyptian authorities said.

It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just north of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement.

Videos on social media purportedly showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The train was travelling to Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital, the statement said.

A crane is used to lift a part of a passenger train that derailed injuring some 100 people, near Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt (Fadel Dawood/AP)

The health ministry said that at least 97 people were injured.

Around 60 ambulances were sent to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the ministry added.

Salvage teams could be seen searching for survivors and removing the derailed wagons.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.

Last week, at least 15 people were injured when train carriages derailed in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia.

Sunday’s train accident came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in the province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.

More in this section

Scottish Parliamentary Election 2021 Sturgeon calls for four-nations Covid-19 inquiry this year
Vatican Pope Pope Francis back to in-person Sunday blessing
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 12, 2021 Scientists urged to speed up Indian variant analysis
trainplace: international
Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany holds memorial event to remember coronavirus victims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices