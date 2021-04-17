Navalny’s doctor says the Putin critic ‘could die at any moment’

Navalny’s doctor says the Putin critic ‘could die at any moment’
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 20:58
Associated Press Reporter

A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said that test results he received from the 44-year-old’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

“Our patient could die at any moment,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that “action must be taken immediately”.

Mr Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and adamant opponent.

His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs.

Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Mr Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Mr Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether he was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.

Asked about Mr Navalny’s worsening condition, US President Joe Biden told reporters: “It’s totally totally unfair and totally inappropriate. On the basis of having the poison and then on a hunger strike.”

Mr Navalny was ordered to serve two-ad-a-half years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction in a case that he says was politically motivated.

More in this section

Duke of Edinburgh funeral Queen Elizabeth and UK royal family say farewell to Prince Philip
Virus Outbreak Brazil Worldwide Covid-19 death toll tops three million
Italy Migrants Salvini Former interior minister to stand trial in Italy over 2019 migrant standoff
navalnyplace: international
Czech Republic Russia

Czechs expel Russian diplomats and identify pair wanted over Novichok attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices