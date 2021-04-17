Czechs expel Russian diplomats and identify pair wanted over Novichok attack

The two were using Russian passports and were identified as Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43
Czechs expel Russian diplomats and identify pair wanted over Novichok attack

A policeman walks by a poster attached by protesters to a gate of the Russian embassy in Prague. Picture: Petr David Josek/AP

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 21:48
Karel Janicek, Associated Press

The Czech Republic has announced that it is expelling 18 Russian diplomats who it has identified as spies in a case related to a huge ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the move is based on “unequivocal evidence” provided by the Czech intelligence and security services that points to the involvement of Russian military agents in the massive explosion in an eastern town that killed “two innocent fathers”.

“The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react to those unprecedented findings,” Mr Babis said.

At the same time, the Czech police’s organised crime unit published photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country in 2014 and asked the public for any information about them.

Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov were named as the prime suspects in Salisbury (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The two were using Russian passports and were identified as Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43.

Petrov and Boshirov were charged in absentia by Britain in 2018 for trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the Soviet nerve agent Novichok.

The Czech police said the two men were also using passports issued by Moldova for Nicolai Popa and a passport issued by Tajikistan for Ruslan Tabarov.

They said the two also visited the capital of Prague and another north-eastern Czech region.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country’s foreign minister, said the 18 Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as spies from the Russian intelligence services known as GRU and SVR and were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

The explosion, which took place on October 16, 2014 in a depot in the town of Vrbetice where 50 metric tons of ammunition was stored, claimed two victims.

Another explosion of 13 tons of ammunition occurred in the depot on December 3 of that same year.

Hundreds had to be evacuated from nearby villages after those explosions.

Mr Babis said President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russian views, has been informed about the development and has “expressed absolute support for us”.

He said the investigation into the case has not yet been completed but thanked the country’s security forces for their “professional job.”

Mr Hamacek said the the case will significantly harm Czech-Russian relations. He said the country’s allies in Nato and the European Union have been informed about the findings and “we’ve asked for their support”.

“We’re in a similar situation like Britain in the attempted poisoning case in Salisbury in 2018,” Mr Hamacek said, without elaborating.

Britain expelled dozens of Russian diplomats after the attack in Salisbury.

Read More

Russia orders 10 US diplomats out of country in retaliatory move

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Brazil Worldwide Covid-19 death toll tops three million
Italy Migrants Salvini Former interior minister to stand trial in Italy over 2019 migrant standoff
Duke of Edinburgh funeral Troubled brothers William and Harry chat briefly after grandfather’s funeral
russiaplace: international
Duke of Edinburgh funeral

Queen Elizabeth and UK royal family say farewell to Prince Philip

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices