Russia orders 10 US diplomats out of country in retaliatory move
St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 15:52
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow will order 10 US diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to the US sanctions.

Mr Lavrov also said that Moscow will add eight US officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of US non-governmental organisations from interfering in Russia’s politics.

Sergey Lavrov (Yuri Kochetkov/AP)

He added that while Russia has a possibility to take “painful measures” against US business in Russia, it would not immediately move to do that

The moves follow a barrage of new sanctions on Russia announced this week by the Biden administration.

