Eight dead after mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Eight people have been killed and many others injured after a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of an active shooting at the FedEx facility near the airport late on Thursday.

Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number.

She added the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

FedEx said it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information, adding: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected.”

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the car park outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

Jeremiah Miller said: “I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open.”

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when gunfire erupted.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.” He added that his niece did not know the shooter.