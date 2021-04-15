'We can't touch, can we?': Elderly couple share hug and kiss after months apart

A beautiful video of an elderly couple embracing and sharing a kiss after months apart has reached over 86,000 people on Facebook.

The video, which sees Mary reunited with her husband Gordon at Baily House Care Home in Nottinghamshire, England has left viewers in ‘floods of tears.’

The reunion was organised by carers as a surprise for Mary, who asked “we can't touch each other, can we?” when she saw her husband.

“It’s only me...” Gordon says, before putting down his walking stick and guiding his wife in for a hug.

The smile on Mary’s face would melt the coldest of hearts as she abandons her rollator and wraps her arms around him before planting a kiss.

The video, uploaded to Baily House Care Home's Facebook page, has received a massive reaction online.

One commenter wrote, “That brought a tear. My darling wife died in my arms after battling against Cancer during the first lockdown, she was 53.

"I've imagined that embrace so many times since. I hope these guys have a little more time together, love is so precious.”

Another commenter posted, “This is beautiful. Look at how she left her walking support. It truly didn’t matter she found the strength to get to her husband. Love that, so admirable is true love.”

“What a beautiful reunion,” a third said, “How they both leave their mobility aids to get to each other like they are 21 again melted my heart!”

The comments were also full of compliments for the care home and its staff, particularly one woman who can be seen holding on to the couple with a tear in her eye.

“So happy for this dear couple and what lovely carers, especially the young lady making sure they were safe & steady on their feet,” one commenter wrote.

The care home told ITV News they've been inundated with messages and gifts since the video went viral, including games, toiletries, sweets for the residents and drinks and snacks for the staff room.

The care home also confirmed that husband Gordon has now come to live permanently at Baily House with his wife.

Mary is currently isolating with Gordon in his new room and enjoying their time together once more.

