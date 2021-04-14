Germany recommends switch from AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

Germany recommends switch from AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s
The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 07:42
AP Reporters

German health authorities are recommending that people under the age of 60 who have already received one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine use a different vaccine for their second dose amid concerns over blood clots.

The health ministry said it is recommending that people in that category should receive as their second shot either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccination, both of which were developed using a different process.

(PA Graphics)

Officials added that in individual cases, younger people wanting a second AstraZeneca shot can get one so long as they have a careful medical risk assessment.

That also applies to high-risk people under the age of 60 still awaiting their primary vaccination.

The reports of rare blood clots in some people who have received the vaccine prompted Germany and several other countries in the 27-nation European Union to limit the AstraZeneca shots to older age groups, who are more at risk from serious illness when infected with Covid-19.

More in this section

Iran Russia Iranian president calls 60% uranium enrichment ‘an answer to evil’
Mohinder Singh Driver jailed for 22 years for killing four Australian police officers
India Clean Energy John Kerry travels to China ahead of global climate summit
coronavirusplace: international
Somalia Election

International outcry as Somalia’s president signs mandate extension

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices