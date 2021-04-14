Ramadan: How will the holy month of fasting take place this year?

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun for the second year in a row under coronavirus restrictions.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 08:39
Mike Bedigan and Eleanor Cunningham, PA

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun for the second year in a row under coronavirus restrictions.

Here, we look at what happens during the month and how it has been affected by the pandemic.

– What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is in the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is the holy month of fasting.

– When does Ramadan take place?

Because the Muslim calendar is a lunar calendar, Ramadan falls approximately 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar, according to Muslimaid.org.

In 2021 Ramadan began on April 12 and will end on May 11.

– What happens during Ramadan?

During Ramadan Muslims abstain from food and drink during daylight hours.

People are encouraged to engage in charity and devote extra time to spiritual activities such as praying and reading the Koran.

The end of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid al-Fitr, the “Feast of Fast-Breaking” and is celebrated with special baked pastries, the exchanging of gifts and family and prayer in mosques – among other things.

– Is anyone exempt from fasting during Ramadan?

Young children, pregnant women, the old, the sick and travellers are examples of those who are exempt from fasting during the month.

– How has Ramadan been affected by coronavirus?

Last year mosques across the world were closed due to the pandemic and Muslims were encouraged to pray at home rather than congregate in crowded spaces.

– Can people get vaccinated during Ramadan?

Concerns have been raised by some in the community about coronavirus vaccines interfering with Ramadan, though Muslim scholars across the world have said vaccinations do not break the fast, and people should not delay their jab.

