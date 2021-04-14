Iranian president calls 60% uranium enrichment ‘an answer to evil’

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
AP Reporters

Iran’s president has described Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 60% after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site as “an answer to your evilness”.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Hassan Rouhani said: “You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks, but our hands are full.”

He added: “Sixty per cent enrichment is an answer to your evilness. We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges, and another one with 60%.”

IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.

Iran had announced on Tuesday that it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at the Natanz nuclear site.

