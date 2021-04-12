‘World’s biggest rabbit’ stolen from home in England 

The rabbit, named Darius, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the biggest of its kind.
‘World’s biggest rabbit’ stolen from home in England 

Police believe the 4ft rabbit was stolen from its enclosure overnight on Saturday. Picture: West Mercia Police/PA

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 22:03
Ted Hennessey, PA

A rabbit proclaimed the biggest in the world has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, England, police have said.

West Mercia Police believe the 4ft Continental Giant rabbit was taken from its enclosure in the garden of the property in Stoulton overnight on Saturday.

The rabbit, named Darius, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the biggest of its kind.

Owner Annette Edwards has offered a £1,000 (€1,153) reward for his return, saying it was a “very sad day”.

Ms Edwards pleaded on Twitter for those who took Darius to “please bring him back”, saying he is “too old to breed now”.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

“It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday April 10 to April 11.”

The force have asked for those with information about the incident to contact Pc Daren Riley on via 101 quoting reference 00286_I_11042021.

Read More

Almost €4m available for eating disorder support remains unspent

More in this section

BBC Stock BBC ‘receives more than 100,000 complaints about Philip coverage’
Police Shooting Minnesota Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun: Police chief
Winter weather Feb 11th 2021 Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal
rabbitplace: ukplace: west midlands
President Trump state visit to Ireland

Police report ‘multiple’ victims in Tennessee school shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices