Police report ‘multiple’ victims in Tennessee school shooting

(PA)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 20:38
Associated Press Reporter

Police say multiple people, including an officer, were shot at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Officers later said the scene had been secured.

